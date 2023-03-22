As of Tuesday, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock closed at $2.90, up from $2.73 the previous day. While Akoustis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 6.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKTS fell by -54.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.15% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On January 24, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS. Craig Hallum also reiterated AKTS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 15, 2021. Northland Capital July 10, 2019d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AKTS, as published in its report on July 10, 2019. Craig Hallum’s report from May 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for AKTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AKTS is recording 827.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a loss of -11.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.65, showing growth from the present price of $2.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoustis Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKTS has increased by 4.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,016,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.28 million, following the purchase of 139,255 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AKTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 105,812 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,630,593.

During the first quarter, Silverback Asset Management LLC added a 984,607 position in AKTS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC sold an additional 30795.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.22%, now holding 2.5 million shares worth $9.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its AKTS holdings by 17.20% and now holds 1.77 million AKTS shares valued at $6.6 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. AKTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.