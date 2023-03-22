As of Tuesday, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ:GRNA) stock closed at $0.54, up from $0.41 the previous day. While GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has overperformed by 30.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRNA fell by -95.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.15 to $0.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.91% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On December 08, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GRNA.

Analysis of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 325.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -493.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRNA is recording 304.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.97%, with a gain of 58.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in GRNA has decreased by -10.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,188,659 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.41 million, following the sale of -1,072,901 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,489,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 3,408,656 position in GRNA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.62%, now holding 1.96 million shares worth $0.94 million. GRNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.20% at present.