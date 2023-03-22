In Tuesday’s session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) marked $0.70 per share, up from $0.66 in the previous session. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has overperformed by 6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -52.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.30 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.28% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GOVX has an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.28%, with a gain of 8.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GOVX has increased by 33.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 728,443 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.49 million, following the purchase of 181,019 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GOVX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 104,042.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 413,047 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 413,444.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -635,065 position in GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 26462.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.09%, now holding 0.17 million shares worth $0.12 million. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.80% at present.