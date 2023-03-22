Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) closed Tuesday at $11.92 per share, down from $12.06 a day earlier. While Dyne Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DYN rose by 25.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.63 to $4.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.62% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) to Strong Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 15, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DYN. Guggenheim also rated DYN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2023. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $17. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DYN, as published in its report on July 12, 2022. Stifel’s report from October 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $29 for DYN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DYN is recording an average volume of 263.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -11.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DYN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DYN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in DYN has decreased by -0.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,910,079 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.48 million, following the sale of -12,293 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another decreased to its shares in DYN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -500,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,684,200.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DYN holdings by 6.27% and now holds 2.23 million DYN shares valued at $28.67 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. DYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.60% at present.