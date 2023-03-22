Within its last year performance, PLX rose by 90.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.21 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) to Buy. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on April 17, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PLX. Rodman & Renshaw also rated PLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2016. Jefferies April 23, 2015d the rating to Buy on April 23, 2015, and set its price target from $2 to $2.60. R. F. Lafferty resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLX, as published in its report on November 12, 2014. R. F. Lafferty’s report from January 24, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 959.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a gain of 0.50% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,135,407.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its PLX holdings by 91.64% and now holds 0.22 million PLX shares valued at $0.44 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.64% at present.