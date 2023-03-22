As of Tuesday, Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) stock closed at $9.15, up from $8.94 the previous day. While Century Aluminum Company has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENX fell by -62.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.85 to $5.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for CENX. Wolfe Research also Downgraded CENX shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 30, 2022. Wolfe Research May 18, 2022d the rating to Peer Perform on May 18, 2022, and set its price target from $30 to $14. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CENX, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from July 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CENX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Century Aluminum Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CENX is recording 1.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.17%, with a loss of -9.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CENX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Aluminum Company Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CENX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CENX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CENX has increased by 6.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,029,979 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.99 million, following the purchase of 528,459 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CENX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,840,377 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,428,031.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -219,564 position in CENX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 34068.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.08%, now holding 3.18 million shares worth $38.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its CENX holdings by -1.34% and now holds 2.49 million CENX shares valued at $30.02 million with the lessened 33662.0 shares during the period. CENX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.80% at present.