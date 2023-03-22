As of Tuesday, Agrify Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock closed at $0.22, down from $0.24 the previous day. While Agrify Corporation has underperformed by -8.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGFY fell by -99.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.10 to $0.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -96.72% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) to Hold. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY. Craig Hallum also rated AGFY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on March 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AGFY, as published in its report on February 23, 2021.

Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Agrify Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGFY is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.95%, with a loss of -33.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agrify Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGFY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGFY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,234,013 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.48 million, following the purchase of 1,234,013 additional shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in AGFY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 382.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 187,315 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92140.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 236,257.

At the end of the first quarter, IFP Advisors, Inc. increased its AGFY holdings by 872.41% and now holds 70500.0 AGFY shares valued at $27495.0 with the added 63250.0 shares during the period. AGFY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.20% at present.