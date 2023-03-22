Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) marked $9.38 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.63. While Viking Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -19.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VKTX rose by 178.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.98 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 75.55% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Stifel started tracking Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) recommending Buy. Raymond James also Downgraded VKTX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 25, 2021. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VKTX, as published in its report on May 05, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from May 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for VKTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VKTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.46%, with a loss of -13.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viking Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VKTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VKTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in VKTX has increased by 41.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,382,500 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.25 million, following the purchase of 1,279,469 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VKTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,776 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,302,199.

VKTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.