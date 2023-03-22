A share of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) closed at $0.40 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.41 day before. While Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STRC fell by -93.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.44 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.31% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 510.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STRC is registering an average volume of 484.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.06%, with a loss of -15.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in STRC has increased by 38.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,717,373 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.6 million, following the purchase of 1,600,876 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in STRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 16,493 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,047,236.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -509 position in STRC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.15%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $0.97 million. STRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.00% at present.