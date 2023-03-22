The share price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) fell to $23.71 per share on Tuesday from $24.53. While Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERE fell by -27.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.46 to $19.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) to Neutral. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CERE shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2023. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CERE, as published in its report on October 20, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from September 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $41 for CERE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

To gain a thorough understanding of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CERE is recording an average volume of 624.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.37%, with a loss of -6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.09, showing growth from the present price of $23.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CERE has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,852,390 shares of the stock, with a value of $609.93 million, following the purchase of 67,194 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,511,727.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 152,874 position in CERE. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 35520.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.74%, now holding 4.8 million shares worth $128.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CERE holdings by 10.62% and now holds 3.45 million CERE shares valued at $92.19 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. CERE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.