In Tuesday’s session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) marked $6.95 per share, up from $6.61 in the previous session. While 908 Devices Inc. has overperformed by 5.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASS fell by -64.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.00 to $6.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.51% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2023, Stephens started tracking 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) recommending Overweight. SVB Leerink Initiated an Outperform rating on January 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $70. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MASS, as published in its report on January 12, 2021.

Analysis of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

908 Devices Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MASS has an average volume of 282.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.15%, with a loss of -15.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 908 Devices Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MASS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MASS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in MASS has decreased by -2.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,689,475 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.21 million, following the sale of -85,719 additional shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MASS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -654,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,804,913.

During the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC added a 514,864 position in MASS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 75495.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.44%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $13.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MASS holdings by 9.03% and now holds 1.36 million MASS shares valued at $12.2 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. MASS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.40% at present.