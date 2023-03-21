As of Monday, ZimVie Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZIMV) stock closed at $5.81, down from $6.37 the previous day. While ZimVie Inc. has underperformed by -8.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIMV fell by -74.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.94 to $5.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) recommending Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZIMV.

Analysis of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ZimVie Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZIMV is recording 844.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.94%, with a gain of 8.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIMV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZimVie Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIMV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIMV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZIMV has decreased by -4.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,979,629 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.91 million, following the sale of -128,281 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,600,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 184,265 position in ZIMV. Balyasny Asset Management LP purchased an additional 39684.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.39%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $13.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its ZIMV holdings by 19.48% and now holds 1.12 million ZIMV shares valued at $12.71 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. ZIMV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.