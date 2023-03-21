Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) marked $7.12 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $7.17. While Ocean Biomedical Inc. has underperformed by -0.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

In order to gain a clear picture of Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OCEA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 43.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.26%, with a loss of -15.04% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ocean Biomedical Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,518,512 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.15 million, following the purchase of 1,518,512 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its OCEA holdings by -0.04% and now holds 0.6 million OCEA shares valued at $4.81 million with the lessened 216.0 shares during the period. OCEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.