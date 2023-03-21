The share price of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) rose to $2.32 per share on Monday from $2.27. While Tupperware Brands Corporation has overperformed by 2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUP fell by -87.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.10 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.02% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on May 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TUP. Citigroup also Upgraded TUP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2021. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on September 15, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. Argus August 17, 2020d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TUP, as published in its report on August 17, 2020. Sidoti’s report from June 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $11 for TUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TUP is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.25%, with a loss of -6.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tupperware Brands Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TUP has decreased by -60.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,782,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.41 million, following the sale of -4,350,483 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TUP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -614,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,308,000.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,562,006 position in TUP. Allspring Global Investments LLC sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.47%, now holding 1.64 million shares worth $6.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its TUP holdings by 28.12% and now holds 1.45 million TUP shares valued at $5.93 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. TUP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.