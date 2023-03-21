A share of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) closed at $0.71 per share on Monday, down from $0.78 day before. While Vaxart Inc. has underperformed by -8.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VXRT fell by -85.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.43 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.06% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On December 29, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for VXRT. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded VXRT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 29, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VXRT, as published in its report on June 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for VXRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Vaxart Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VXRT is registering an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.45%, with a loss of -11.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.12, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VXRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vaxart Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VXRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VXRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VXRT has decreased by -1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,915,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.17 million, following the sale of -156,906 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VXRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 92,027 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,875,045.

During the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP added a 1,803,720 position in VXRT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.96%, now holding 2.58 million shares worth $2.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its VXRT holdings by -82.96% and now holds 2.4 million VXRT shares valued at $1.87 million with the lessened -11.67 million shares during the period. VXRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.50% at present.