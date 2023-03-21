ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) closed Monday at $4.46 per share, down from $5.05 a day earlier. While ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -11.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THMO fell by -85.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.49 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on December 22, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for THMO. Maxim Group also reiterated THMO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2015. H.C. Wainwright May 15, 2015d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for THMO, as published in its report on May 15, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 26, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $5 for THMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -247.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and THMO is recording an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.33%, with a gain of 100.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in THMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in THMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in THMO has increased by 1,360.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,739 shares of the stock, with a value of $47460.0, following the purchase of 13,730 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in THMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,592.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,469 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8449.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,624.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1 position in THMO. Tower Research Capital LLC purchased an additional 860.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,774.19%, now holding 891.0 shares worth $2869.0. At the end of the first quarter, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. increased its THMO holdings by 5.26% and now holds 20.0 THMO shares valued at $64.0 with the added 1.0 shares during the period. THMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.40% at present.