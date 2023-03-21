In Monday’s session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) marked $0.51 per share, up from $0.50 in the previous session. While The Beachbody Company Inc. has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BODY fell by -77.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.33 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.85% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BODY. Loop Capital also Downgraded BODY shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird November 16, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 16, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $4. Guggenheim November 16, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BODY, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for BODY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BODY has an average volume of 475.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.54%, with a loss of -28.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.26, showing growth from the present price of $0.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BODY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Beachbody Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BODY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BODY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BODY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -369,272 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,124,153.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 103,603 position in BODY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.05%, now holding 2.17 million shares worth $1.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BODY holdings by 0.68% and now holds 2.09 million BODY shares valued at $1.35 million with the added 14020.0 shares during the period. BODY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.30% at present.