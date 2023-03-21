The share price of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) rose to $0.94 per share on Monday from $0.78. While Regis Corporation has overperformed by 20.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGS fell by -53.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.34 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.21% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2021, Loop Capital Upgraded Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RGS. Loop Capital also Downgraded RGS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2020. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2019, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for RGS, as published in its report on December 21, 2017. Jefferies’s report from September 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Regis Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RGS is recording an average volume of 405.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.52%, with a loss of -17.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Regis Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Charles Schwab Investment Managem’s position in RGS has increased by 8.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,855,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.55 million, following the purchase of 315,704 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,575,000.

At the end of the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management increased its RGS holdings by 17.12% and now holds 1.57 million RGS shares valued at $2.26 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. RGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.50% at present.