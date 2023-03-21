As of Monday, Tellurian Inc.’s (AMEX:TELL) stock closed at $1.16, up from $1.14 the previous day. While Tellurian Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TELL fell by -71.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.53 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.22% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TELL. Evercore ISI also Downgraded TELL shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2022. Credit Suisse April 01, 2022d the rating to Outperform on April 01, 2022, and set its price target from $5.50 to $8. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TELL, as published in its report on July 08, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for TELL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 374.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tellurian Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TELL is recording 11.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.64%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.03, showing growth from the present price of $1.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TELL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tellurian Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TELL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TELL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in TELL has increased by 54.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,104,005 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.2 million, following the purchase of 15,836,682 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TELL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,175,896 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,648,671.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,994,813 position in TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.37%, now holding 9.02 million shares worth $13.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its TELL holdings by 3.85% and now holds 9.0 million TELL shares valued at $13.41 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. TELL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.60% at present.