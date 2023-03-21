a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) marked $0.70 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.88. While a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has underperformed by -20.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKA fell by -85.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.81% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AKA. Jefferies also Downgraded AKA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2023. Cowen August 08, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on August 08, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $2.20. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKA, as published in its report on July 22, 2022.

Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 80.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AKA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 32.88%, with a loss of -12.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.34, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Stephens Investment Management Gr’s position in AKA has decreased by -0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,045,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.88 million, following the sale of -3,688 additional shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AKA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,235,546.

During the first quarter, Must Asset Management Inc. subtracted a -139,058 position in AKA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased an additional 57453.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.88%, now holding 0.5 million shares worth $0.71 million. AKA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.10% at present.