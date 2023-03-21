In Monday’s session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) marked $1.43 per share, down from $1.63 in the previous session. While Golden Sun Education Group Limited has underperformed by -12.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GSUN has an average volume of 3.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.12%, with a loss of -27.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Golden Sun Education Group Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GSUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GSUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 119,567 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.23 million, following the purchase of 119,567 additional shares during the last quarter.

GSUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.