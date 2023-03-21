A share of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) closed at $0.68 per share on Monday, down from $0.70 day before. While Fluent Inc. has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNT fell by -68.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.36 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2022, Barrington Research Upgraded Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on March 17, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FLNT. Barrington Research also Upgraded FLNT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 26, 2020, and assigned a price target of $5. Barrington Research November 12, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for FLNT, as published in its report on November 12, 2019. ROTH Capital’s report from May 09, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for FLNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fluent Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLNT is registering an average volume of 164.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.41%, with a loss of -45.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluent Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s position in FLNT has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,082,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.32 million, following the sale of -30,102 additional shares during the last quarter. Alan W. Weber made another increased to its shares in FLNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 308,886 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,708,479.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 114,955 position in FLNT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1010.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.06%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $2.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FLNT holdings by -12.66% and now holds 0.76 million FLNT shares valued at $1.1 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. FLNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.10% at present.