FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) marked $2.02 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $2.13. While FTC Solar Inc. has underperformed by -5.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTCI fell by -69.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.75 to $1.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.40% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FTCI. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Piper Sandler April 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for FTCI, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for FTCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -74.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FTC Solar Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -108.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.17M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTCI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a loss of -24.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.69, showing growth from the present price of $2.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTC Solar Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FTCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FTCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in FTCI has decreased by -14.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,578,684 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.06 million, following the sale of -773,722 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,180,000.

During the first quarter, Cinctive Capital Management LP added a 757,543 position in FTCI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.82%, now holding 2.97 million shares worth $9.13 million. FTCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.80% at present.