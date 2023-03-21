In Monday’s session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) marked $1.01 per share, down from $1.03 in the previous session. While Aqua Metals Inc. has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQMS fell by -21.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.67 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.48% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 03, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AQMS. Euro Pacific Capital also reiterated AQMS shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2018. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2017, and assigned a price target of $25. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for AQMS, as published in its report on March 13, 2017. National Securities’s report from February 16, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AQMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AQMS has an average volume of 515.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.83%, with a loss of -2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aqua Metals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AQMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AQMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.’s position in AQMS has increased by 18.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,598,878 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.43 million, following the purchase of 713,671 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AQMS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 983 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,516,189.

During the first quarter, IEQ Capital LLC added a 279,470 position in AQMS. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 3287.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.28%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $1.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its AQMS holdings by -4.50% and now holds 0.68 million AQMS shares valued at $0.8 million with the lessened 31977.0 shares during the period. AQMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.70% at present.