Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) marked $1.41 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $1.54. While Yatsen Holding Limited has underperformed by -8.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG rose by 77.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.20 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.91% in the last 200 days.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for YSG. Goldman also rated YSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yatsen Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.69%, with a loss of -0.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in YSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 944,641 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,767,040.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -897,155 position in YSG. Wellington Management Singapore P purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.41%, now holding 3.28 million shares worth $4.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its YSG holdings by -0.82% and now holds 3.04 million YSG shares valued at $4.32 million with the lessened 25095.0 shares during the period. YSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.