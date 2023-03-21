Within its last year performance, FULC fell by -80.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.79 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.41% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FULC. Stifel also Downgraded FULC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2023. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2023d the rating to Equal-Weight on February 28, 2023, and set its price target from $27 to $8. BofA Securities February 24, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FULC, as published in its report on February 24, 2023. Goldman’s report from November 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for FULC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -86.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FULC is registering an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.71%, with a loss of -23.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FULC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FULC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in FULC has increased by 22.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,609,704 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.12 million, following the purchase of 2,103,779 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in FULC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -32.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,571,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,233,725.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP added a 1,007,369 position in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.17%, now holding 4.27 million shares worth $25.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its FULC holdings by 209.87% and now holds 3.47 million FULC shares valued at $20.96 million with the added 2.35 million shares during the period. FULC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.01% at present.