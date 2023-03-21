Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) marked $3.39 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $3.64. While Oportun Financial Corporation has underperformed by -6.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRT fell by -75.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.91 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.10% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OPRT. Loop Capital also rated OPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. JP Morgan January 19, 2022d the rating to Overweight on January 19, 2022, and set its price target from $27 to $23. JP Morgan January 17, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OPRT, as published in its report on January 17, 2020.

Analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Oportun Financial Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 388.38K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OPRT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.55%, with a loss of -19.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.80, showing growth from the present price of $3.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oportun Financial Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in OPRT has decreased by -12.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,112,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.76 million, following the sale of -301,010 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OPRT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -10,387 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,765,084.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 64,141 position in OPRT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 78.75%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $6.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its OPRT holdings by -19.21% and now holds 1.06 million OPRT shares valued at $6.43 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. OPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.