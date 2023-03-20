Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) marked $5.56 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $5.55. While Nexa Resources S.A. has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXA fell by -37.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.54 to $4.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.76% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEXA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded NEXA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8.90 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 29, 2021. BMO Capital Markets August 19, 2021d the rating to Market Perform on August 19, 2021, and set its price target from $13.50 to $10. Morgan Stanley June 09, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEXA, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)

NEXA currently pays a dividend of $0.19 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nexa Resources S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 119.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NEXA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a loss of -6.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.83, showing growth from the present price of $5.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nexa Resources S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEXA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEXA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AFP Integra SA’s position in NEXA has decreased by -0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,675,516 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.39 million, following the sale of -60,830 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in NEXA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.08%.

At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NEXA holdings by -9.38% and now holds 0.62 million NEXA shares valued at $3.73 million with the lessened 63886.0 shares during the period. NEXA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.20% at present.