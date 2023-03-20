Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) closed Friday at $19.03 per share, down from $19.35 a day earlier. While Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHEN fell by -12.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.93 to $15.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on May 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for SHEN. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded SHEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. BWS Financial March 02, 2022d the rating to Sell on March 02, 2022, and set its price target from $26.25 to $16. Raymond James December 14, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SHEN, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for SHEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)

The current dividend for SHEN investors is set at $0.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SHEN is recording an average volume of 121.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.26%, with a gain of 1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.50, showing decline from the present price of $19.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHEN has increased by 1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,697,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.26 million, following the purchase of 146,593 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 122,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,411,432.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 88,381 position in SHEN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 61934.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.31%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $37.76 million. SHEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.