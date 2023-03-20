The share price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) fell to $29.95 per share on Friday from $30.01. While Safehold Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAFE fell by -47.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.34 to $23.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.26% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) recommending Outperform. A report published by SMBC Nikko on September 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAFE. Mizuho also Upgraded SAFE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on February 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $150. Mizuho January 20, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAFE, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for SAFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SAFE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.71 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Safehold Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SAFE is recording an average volume of 251.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.40, showing growth from the present price of $29.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safehold Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the REIT – Diversified sector, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is based in the USA. When comparing Safehold Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAFE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAFE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAFE has increased by 55.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,220,354 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.1 million, following the purchase of 1,510,480 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SAFE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,028,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,936,332.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 2,704,795 position in SAFE. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.63%, now holding 2.24 million shares worth $66.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its SAFE holdings by 15.95% and now holds 1.93 million SAFE shares valued at $57.73 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. SAFE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.50% at present.