As of Friday, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:VZIO) stock closed at $9.48, up from $9.39 the previous day. While VIZIO Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VZIO rose by 5.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.84 to $6.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.24% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VZIO. Craig Hallum also rated VZIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2021. Barrington Research Initiated an Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VZIO, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from April 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $31 for VZIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of VIZIO Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VZIO is recording 409.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.43, showing growth from the present price of $9.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VZIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VIZIO Holding Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VZIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VZIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in VZIO has increased by 2.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,905,145 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.03 million, following the purchase of 216,950 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VZIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,669 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,381,988.

During the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC added a 750,702 position in VZIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.31%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $37.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management increased its VZIO holdings by 6.27% and now holds 2.13 million VZIO shares valued at $21.79 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. VZIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.40% at present.