The share price of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) fell to $4.97 per share on Friday from $5.05. While Veritone Inc. has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERI fell by -70.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.25 to $4.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.55% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on April 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VERI. BofA Securities also rated VERI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on December 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $25. Craig Hallum July 06, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for VERI, as published in its report on July 06, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from November 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $3 for VERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Veritone Inc. (VERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Veritone Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VERI is recording an average volume of 826.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a loss of -9.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.37, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritone Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banta Asset Management LP’s position in VERI has decreased by -3.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,280,794 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.17 million, following the sale of -84,900 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VERI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.81%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -18,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,264,144.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -51,318 position in VERI. Private Management Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.72%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $7.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VERI holdings by 7.73% and now holds 0.95 million VERI shares valued at $6.75 million with the added 68274.0 shares during the period. VERI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.