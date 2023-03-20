A share of CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) closed at $5.42 per share on Friday, down from $5.53 day before. While CarParts.com Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTS fell by -19.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.65% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Lake Street started tracking CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) recommending Buy. DA Davidson also rated PRTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2020. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on January 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $4. Barrington Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PRTS, as published in its report on September 13, 2018. ROTH Capital’s report from October 09, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for PRTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CarParts.com Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRTS is registering an average volume of 777.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a loss of -6.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.40, showing growth from the present price of $5.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CarParts.com Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PRTS has increased by 10.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,631,931 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.77 million, following the purchase of 335,632 additional shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II LP made another increased to its shares in PRTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 84,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,436,279.

During the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC added a 896,659 position in PRTS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.10%, now holding 3.04 million shares worth $19.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its PRTS holdings by 10.86% and now holds 2.66 million PRTS shares valued at $16.67 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. PRTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.60% at present.