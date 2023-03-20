As of Friday, Nevro Corp.’s (NYSE:NVRO) stock closed at $30.49, up from $30.40 the previous day. While Nevro Corp. has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVRO fell by -53.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.90 to $28.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.44% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NVRO. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded NVRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2022. Wells Fargo December 12, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on December 12, 2022, and set its price target from $66 to $43. Jefferies initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for NVRO, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $78 for NVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nevro Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVRO is recording 594.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a gain of 0.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.50, showing growth from the present price of $30.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nevro Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NVRO has increased by 18.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,689,265 shares of the stock, with a value of $147.43 million, following the purchase of 733,388 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NVRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 481,983 additional shares for a total stake of worth $126.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,013,269.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 104,353 position in NVRO. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.45%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $56.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its NVRO holdings by 8.79% and now holds 1.25 million NVRO shares valued at $39.37 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. NVRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.70% at present.