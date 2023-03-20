ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) closed Friday at $11.90 per share, down from $12.28 a day earlier. While ACM Research Inc. has underperformed by -3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -40.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.15 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ACMR. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ACMR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2023. Jefferies November 07, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 07, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $7. Morgan Stanley October 18, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACMR, as published in its report on October 18, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ACMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ACM Research Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACMR is recording an average volume of 904.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a gain of 1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.90, showing growth from the present price of $11.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACMR has increased by 4.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,874,658 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.84 million, following the purchase of 133,314 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 477,655 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,829,140.

During the first quarter, Bank of America, NA subtracted a -319,241 position in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,133.59%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $19.14 million. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.