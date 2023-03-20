As of Friday, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IKT) stock closed at $0.65, down from $0.70 the previous day. While Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -6.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IKT fell by -48.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.52 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.10% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IKT is recording 369.33K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.18%, with a loss of -2.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FiveT Capital AG’s position in IKT has decreased by -11.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,341,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.99 million, following the sale of -176,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 937,500.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 178 position in IKT. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 50000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.93%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its IKT holdings by 2.72% and now holds 0.13 million IKT shares valued at $92970.0 with the added 3328.0 shares during the period. IKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.30% at present.