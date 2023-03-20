LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) marked $2.27 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $2.33. While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -2.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LX fell by -19.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.86 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.29% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On March 16, 2023, CLSA Upgraded LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LX. UBS December 20, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LX, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. CLSA also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 854.75K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.30%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.29, showing growth from the present price of $2.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Shares?

The China based company LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is one of the biggest names in Credit Services. When comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LX has increased by 2.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,169,274 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.55 million, following the purchase of 115,772 additional shares during the last quarter. FIL Investment Advisors made another increased to its shares in LX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 48.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,353,650 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,143,071.

During the first quarter, FIL Investment Management added a 1,033,696 position in LX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 82891.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.87%, now holding 2.22 million shares worth $6.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its LX holdings by -4.23% and now holds 2.13 million LX shares valued at $5.91 million with the lessened 94193.0 shares during the period. LX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.80% at present.