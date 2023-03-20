Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) marked $8.04 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $8.07. While Akoya Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKYA fell by -37.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.57 to $7.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.44% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking Akoya Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) recommending Buy. A report published by CapitalOne on November 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AKYA. Stephens also rated AKYA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2022. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKYA, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for AKYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Akoya Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 119.51K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AKYA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.25%, with a loss of -17.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoya Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hudson Executive Capital LP’s position in AKYA has decreased by -14.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,892,204 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.82 million, following the sale of -322,304 additional shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AKYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.21%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AKYA holdings by 2.53% and now holds 0.92 million AKYA shares valued at $10.59 million with the added 22659.0 shares during the period. AKYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.20% at present.