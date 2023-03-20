Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) closed Friday at $11.05 per share, down from $11.35 a day earlier. While Definitive Healthcare Corp. has underperformed by -2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DH fell by -49.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.11 to $9.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.84% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Needham on July 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DH. Credit Suisse also rated DH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2022. Canaccord Genuity February 24, 2022d the rating to Buy on February 24, 2022, and set its price target from $46 to $28. Morgan Stanley December 16, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DH, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Jefferies’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for DH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DH is recording an average volume of 736.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.11%, with a gain of 0.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.64, showing growth from the present price of $11.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Definitive Healthcare Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Echo Street Capital Management LL’s position in DH has increased by 69.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,751,074 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.68 million, following the purchase of 2,365,100 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in DH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 977,848 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,102,171.

During the first quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC added a 598,892 position in DH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.88%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $38.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its DH holdings by 17.97% and now holds 2.85 million DH shares valued at $32.52 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.