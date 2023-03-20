In Friday’s session, Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) marked $40.67 per share, down from $43.65 in the previous session. While Brighthouse Financial Inc. has underperformed by -6.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHF fell by -19.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.54 to $38.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.39% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 08, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BHF. Jefferies also rated BHF shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on January 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $79. Barclays January 10, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for BHF, as published in its report on January 10, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for BHF shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -77.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BHF has an average volume of 450.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a loss of -16.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.00, showing growth from the present price of $40.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BHF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brighthouse Financial Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BHF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BHF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in BHF has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,095,683 shares of the stock, with a value of $526.0 million, following the sale of -98,811 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BHF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -188,291 additional shares for a total stake of worth $398.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,885,786.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -233,958 position in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.93%, now holding 3.68 million shares worth $212.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Greenlight Capital, Inc. decreased its BHF holdings by -4.37% and now holds 3.2 million BHF shares valued at $184.8 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. BHF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.