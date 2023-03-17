NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) closed Thursday at $64.43 per share, down from $65.56 a day earlier. While NovoCure Limited has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVCR fell by -0.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.03 to $56.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.53% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) to Equal Weight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 05, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVCR. Wells Fargo also Upgraded NVCR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $89 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2022. Piper Sandler October 24, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 24, 2022, and set its price target from $90 to $70. Evercore ISI July 05, 2022d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for NVCR, as published in its report on July 05, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $115 for NVCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NovoCure Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NVCR is recording an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a loss of -8.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.43, showing growth from the present price of $64.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovoCure Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NVCR has increased by 1.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,643,585 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.2 billion, following the purchase of 303,764 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in NVCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 61,280 additional shares for a total stake of worth $989.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,849,519.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,306,498 position in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional 50349.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.56%, now holding 8.86 million shares worth $682.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its NVCR holdings by 0.44% and now holds 7.95 million NVCR shares valued at $612.04 million with the added 35013.0 shares during the period. NVCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.70% at present.