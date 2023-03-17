Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) marked $43.64 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $42.15. While Silk Road Medical Inc has overperformed by 3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SILK rose by 33.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.04 to $27.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for SILK. BofA Securities also rated SILK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2022. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SILK, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. Citigroup’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SILK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Silk Road Medical Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 450.10K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SILK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a loss of -2.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.20, showing growth from the present price of $43.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SILK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silk Road Medical Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SILK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SILK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SILK has increased by 11.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,468,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $183.77 million, following the purchase of 359,779 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SILK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -433,616 additional shares for a total stake of worth $162.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,063,141.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 175,100 position in SILK. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.72 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.62%, now holding 2.62 million shares worth $138.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SILK holdings by 11.21% and now holds 2.19 million SILK shares valued at $116.29 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. SILK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.