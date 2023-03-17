As of Thursday, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock closed at $10.34, up from $10.08 the previous day. While Playtika Holding Corp. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTK fell by -36.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.31 to $7.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.98% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLTK. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded PLTK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 28, 2022. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for PLTK, as published in its report on August 23, 2022. MKM Partners’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for PLTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Playtika Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLTK is recording 1.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a gain of 11.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.72, showing growth from the present price of $10.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playtika Holding Corp. Shares?

The Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market is dominated by Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) based in the Israel. When comparing Playtika Holding Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AQR Capital Management LLC’s position in PLTK has increased by 47.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,704,950 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.37 million, following the purchase of 2,168,206 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PLTK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -290,583 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,627,908.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -112,858 position in PLTK. HHLR Advisors Ltd. sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.53%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $30.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pacer Advisors, Inc. increased its PLTK holdings by 36.48% and now holds 1.93 million PLTK shares valued at $18.53 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. PLTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.00% at present.