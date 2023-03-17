NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) closed Thursday at $2.13 per share, down from $2.16 a day earlier. While NextNav Inc. has underperformed by -1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NN fell by -69.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.47 to $1.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) to Perform. A report published by R. F. Lafferty on January 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NN.

Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NextNav Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NN is recording an average volume of 484.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a loss of -19.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NextNav Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Future Fund Management Agency made another decreased to its shares in NN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -32.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,284,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,800,000.

During the first quarter, B. Riley Capital Management LLC added a 842,546 position in NN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.28%, now holding 2.86 million shares worth $7.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NN holdings by 67.40% and now holds 2.69 million NN shares valued at $7.42 million with the added 1.08 million shares during the period. NN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.00% at present.