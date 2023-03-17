The share price of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) fell to $7.20 per share on Thursday from $7.31. While TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has underperformed by -1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRTX fell by -38.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.67% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) recommending Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TRTX. BTIG Research also rated TRTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2021. Compass Point initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TRTX, as published in its report on December 02, 2019.

Analysis of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TRTX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.96 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TRTX is recording an average volume of 394.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a loss of -14.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.08, showing growth from the present price of $7.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. China Investment Corp.’s position in TRTX has decreased by -4.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,087,208 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.17 million, following the sale of -300,658 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TRTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 96,065 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,844,744.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 70,084 position in TRTX. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.60%, now holding 3.51 million shares worth $29.77 million. TRTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.