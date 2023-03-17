As of Thursday, Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) stock closed at $5.18, down from $5.21 the previous day. While Hanesbrands Inc. has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBI fell by -65.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.75 to $4.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.89% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HBI. Barclays June 08, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, and set its price target from $18 to $13. Stifel May 06, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HBI, as published in its report on May 06, 2022. Wedbush’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for HBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Investors in Hanesbrands Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hanesbrands Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HBI is recording 12.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -3.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.89, showing growth from the present price of $5.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hanesbrands Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HBI has increased by 3.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,941,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $209.83 million, following the purchase of 1,373,328 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 700,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $196.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,517,520.

During the first quarter, Cooke & Bieler LP subtracted a -2,577,600 position in HBI. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.91%, now holding 14.36 million shares worth $81.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its HBI holdings by 7.62% and now holds 13.26 million HBI shares valued at $75.29 million with the added 0.94 million shares during the period. HBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.00% at present.