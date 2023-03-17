Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) closed Thursday at $11.13 per share, up from $10.85 a day earlier. While Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBAN fell by -25.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.74 to $9.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for HBAN. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded HBAN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 05, 2022. Stephens October 24, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on October 24, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $16. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HBAN, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. Argus’s report from July 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HBAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

The current dividend for HBAN investors is set at $0.62 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HBAN is recording an average volume of 16.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.23%, with a loss of -19.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.06, showing growth from the present price of $11.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 63.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HBAN has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 163,344,157 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.5 billion, following the purchase of 1,681,995 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HBAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,250,424 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.48 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 96,589,241.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 3,618,731 position in HBAN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.11%, now holding 74.06 million shares worth $1.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its HBAN holdings by 2.74% and now holds 45.66 million HBAN shares valued at $699.48 million with the added 1.22 million shares during the period. HBAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.70% at present.