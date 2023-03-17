A share of Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) closed at $2.96 per share on Thursday, down from $3.06 day before. While Neuronetics Inc. has underperformed by -3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STIM rose by 2.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.95 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2021, William Blair Downgraded Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BTIG Research on October 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STIM. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on February 06, 2020, and assigned a price target of $11. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STIM, as published in its report on July 24, 2018.

Analysis of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Neuronetics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STIM is registering an average volume of 264.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.82%, with a loss of -15.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neuronetics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cannell Capital LLC’s position in STIM has decreased by -9.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,931,583 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.68 million, following the sale of -314,548 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,825,806.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,180 position in STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 186.69%, now holding 1.1 million shares worth $6.26 million. STIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.10% at present.