As of Thursday, Heritage Commerce Corp’s (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock closed at $9.40, up from $8.85 the previous day. While Heritage Commerce Corp has overperformed by 6.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HTBK fell by -17.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.87 to $8.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.01% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) to Outperform. A report published by Stephens on December 28, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HTBK. DA Davidson also Upgraded HTBK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 15, 2021. DA Davidson December 18, 2020d the rating to Neutral on December 18, 2020, and set its price target from $9 to $9.50. Brean Capital April 26, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HTBK, as published in its report on April 26, 2019. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Investors in Heritage Commerce Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.52 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Heritage Commerce Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HTBK is recording 300.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.21%, with a loss of -12.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.42, showing growth from the present price of $9.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HTBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Commerce Corp Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) based in the USA. When comparing Heritage Commerce Corp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HTBK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HTBK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in HTBK has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,621,035 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.07 million, following the sale of -6,205 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HTBK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 128,328 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,223,667.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 74,657 position in HTBK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 66550.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.26%, now holding 2.88 million shares worth $34.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its HTBK holdings by -3.16% and now holds 2.8 million HTBK shares valued at $33.96 million with the lessened 91584.0 shares during the period. HTBK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.10% at present.