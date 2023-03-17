As of Thursday, Cronos Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRON) stock closed at $2.02, up from $1.94 the previous day. While Cronos Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRON fell by -34.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.31 to $1.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CRON. Jefferies January 27, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CRON, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cronos Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRON is recording 1.78M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.52%, with a gain of 3.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cronos Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

